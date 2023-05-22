21.8 C
Greek News

JP Morgan: Overwhelming victory for the ND – An open path for the new government

The largest US bank JP Morgan said that a second mandate for New Democracy – after the elections – is the strongest guarantee that Greece will stay on track with its fiscal and reform commitments and therefore, continues to foresee a prolonged and strong expansion of the Greek economy.

“The victory of the ND is overwhelming but not enough to achieve a majority in the first round of the Greek elections and the second elections remain the most likely scenario, with clear chances of an absolute majority New Democracy government.

However, given the electoral system of the absolute proportional electoral contest, New Democracy failed to achieve a majority of seats. As a result, a runoff in late June or early June remains the most likely outcome,” JP Morgan continues.

