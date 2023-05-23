UBS: Greece has “erased” all the debt of the pandemic period

The great de-escalation of the Greek – and not only – debt is noted by UBS, which “sees” that, despite the higher interest rates of the central banks, the debt/GDP ratio is decreasing, “falling” even below the pre-Covid levels (fourth quarter 2019).

At the level of public debt, according to the report of the Swiss bank, Greece shows the second largest decline in the entire Eurozone, with the debt falling to 171% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022, recording a decrease of 4.5 percentage points units compared to the third quarter.

The result is that it is at levels 9.3 percentage points lower than pre-Covid levels but also 38 percentage points lower than the highs of the pandemic period.