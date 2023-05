Εκλογές 2023 – Μητσοτάκης στο CNN: Νικήσαμε τους λαϊκιστές για δεύτερη φορά, οι πολίτες επιβράβευσαν τις λύσεις που δώσαμε

“I take this incident very seriously.” Greek PM @kmitsotakis reacts to @nytimes video evidence of Greek authorities ditching migrants at sea. This “completely unacceptable practice” is “already being investigated,” he says in the first interview since his party’s election win. pic.twitter.com/JU6JTCUjqS

— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) May 23, 2023