ELSTAT: Unemployment in April in Greece stood at 11.2% compared to 12.7% in 2022

The unemployment rate in Greece stood at 11.2% in April this year, compared to 12.7 % in April 2022 and the revised upward 11.1% in March 2023.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Service’s (ELSTAT) labour force survey, the unemployed amounted to 527,706 people, marking a decrease of 71,351 people compared to April 2022 (11.9%) and an increase of 4,497 people compared to March 2023 (0.9%). The unemployment rate for women amounted to 15% from 16.8% in April last year and for men to 8.3% from 9.6%.

By age groups, in the 15-24- year-old age group the unemployment rate stood at 27.4% down from 32.3% in April 2022, and in the 25-74-year-old group at 10.3% from 11.7%.

The employed amounted to 4,166,984 people, marking an increase of 65,128 people compared to April 2022 (1.6%) and a decrease of 36,984 people compared to March 2023 (0.9%).

While, people under 75 who are not in the labour force, or “people outside the labour force” (those not working or looking for work), amounted to 3,111,534 people, a decrease of 24,404 people compared to April 2022 (0.8%) and an increase of 26,477 people compared to March 2023 (0.9%).

