27.2 C
Athens
June 1, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΕΚΤ: Σήμα Λαγκάρντ για νέες αυξήσεις επιτοκίων…

Στη φυλακή παραμένει ο Μπελέρης, ελεύθερος με…

Μαρινάκης (ΝΔ): Ας μας πει το ΠΑΣΟΚ…

Άρση της ασυλίας για την Μαρία Σπυράκη…

Inflation drops to 4.1% in Greece, says…

ELSTAT: Unemployment in April in Greece stood…

Εκλογές 2023 – Μητσοτάκης από Ρέθυμνο: Ξεκινάμε…

Γρηγόρης Ψαριανός: Η ΟΛΜΕ κινείται νομικά εναντίον…

Κατέβασε ταχύτητα η ελληνική μεταποίηση, διατηρώντας την…

ΙΕΛΚΑ: Η χρηματική δαπάνη βασικό κριτήριο επιλογής…

Image default
Greek News

ELSTAT: Unemployment in April in Greece stood at 11.2% compared to 12.7% in 2022

The unemployment rate in Greece stood at 11.2% in April this year, compared to 12.7 % in April 2022 and the revised upward 11.1% in March 2023.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Service’s (ELSTAT) labour force survey, the unemployed amounted to 527,706 people, marking a decrease of 71,351 people compared to April 2022 (11.9%) and an increase of 4,497 people compared to March 2023 (0.9%). The unemployment rate for women amounted to 15% from 16.8% in April last year and for men to 8.3% from 9.6%.

By age groups, in the 15-24- year-old age group the unemployment rate stood at 27.4% down from 32.3% in April 2022, and in the 25-74-year-old group at 10.3% from 11.7%.

The employed amounted to 4,166,984 people, marking an increase of 65,128 people compared to April 2022 (1.6%) and a decrease of 36,984 people compared to March 2023 (0.9%).

While, people under 75 who are not in the labour force, or “people outside the labour force” (those not working or looking for work), amounted to 3,111,534 people, a decrease of 24,404 people compared to April 2022 (0.8%) and an increase of 26,477 people compared to March 2023 (0.9%).

also read

Ex British soldier killed in car crash in Ukraine

Σχετικα αρθρα

Inflation drops to 4.1% in Greece, says Eurostat

admin

The World’s Largest Tobacco Producers (infographic)

admin

Goldman Sachs: Greece ready to take “the final step” towards the investment grade

admin

Reuters: Greece’s bonds are already trading as investment grade securities

admin

Moody’s forecasts that Greece will see one of the largest debt reductions globally

admin

Tesla to pick location for new factory this year, Musk says

admin

Submission of tax returns extended to July 31st

admin

UBS: Greece has “erased” all the debt of the pandemic period

admin

JP Morgan: Overwhelming victory for the ND – An open path for the new government

admin

Making Money With Honey (infographic)

admin

World’s Top Art Museums Still Reeling From Pandemic Shock (infographic)

admin

Vice Media filed for bankruptcy

admin