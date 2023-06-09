Greece seen stalling on new EU sanctions package on Russia that targets dark fleet ships: Lloyd’s maritime

European sanctions banning ships from entering EU ports that have engaged in deceptive ship-to-ship transfers or deliberately switched off Automatic Identification System signals are expected to be agreed upon imminently, Lloyd’s List understands.

The European Union is nearing the completion of its 11th package of sanctions targeting Russia and while several elements of the original proposals have been watered down, it is understood that the elements of the text targeting deceptive shipping practices are now expected to be passed.

But Greece is holding out from agreeing on the text unless its shipowners and companies listed by Ukraine as “international sponsors of war” are removed from the list, even though their tankers shipping Russian oil are complying with sanctions, according to a report by Politico.

The text remains a draft agreement and open to last-minute changes.

Senior sources who have seen and discussed the current text said it now has sufficient support from countries to secure an agreement either this week or early next week.

The text proposes a notification system between EU member states flagging ships to be banned from ports.

The final detail of the enforcement mechanism is yet to be agreed and it remains unclear whether bans would be issued on a voyage basis or more permanently.

Lloyd’s List understands that the enforcement of the rules will be made at the discretion of individual member states and the text will include a grace period of about 30 days.

source lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com

