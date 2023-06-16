22 C
Top distinctions for OPAP at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023 – Two awards for innovations in Responsible Gaming and Online Casino

OPAP’s pioneering initiatives in Responsible Gaming and Online Casino have been rewarded with two top distinctions at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023, the international institution that highlights the most innovative and creative companies in the online gaming industry worldwide.

At the award ceremony, held in London, in the presence of lotteries and games of chance companies from around the world, OPAP won the “Innovation in Responsible Gambling” and “Innovation in Online Casino” awards. These are two very significant awards, which highlight the company’s focus on enhancing the gaming experience and protecting its customers.

Enhancing awareness of Responsible Gaming through Affiliate Marketing

OPAP won the “Innovation in Responsible Gambling” award for its use of communication through Affiliate Marketing, as part of its initiatives to inform and raise awareness of Responsible Gambling, as well as to protect players from the risks that may arise from excessive participation in gambling.

This is a particularly innovative approach, as OPAP is the first company in Greece and Europe which utilized affiliates to promote Responsible Gaming principles and provide useful relevant advice and guidelines to both players and non-players. The primary target of this initiative was not only to raise RG awareness, but also to educate players, by routing them to a designated website, which includes relevant information and encourages them to take self-assessment tests that would help them identify potentially problematic behaviors.

Innovations in Pamestoixima.gr Online Casino

In addition, OPAP won the “Innovation in Online Casino” award, which highlights the innovative and groundbreaking entertainment experience the company offers to its customers. The “GAMES” page and the PS Battles game on Pamestoixima.gr online casino were the main reasons for which OPAP stood out and ranked at the top of the world among online casino game providers.

In particular, the “GAMES” page combines social media features with a modern gaming environment and a wide range of entertaining games. Moreover, PS Battles, the first exclusive free online casino game in Greece, enhances the fun experience of customers, giving them the opportunity to play against each other and compete for many prizes and presents.

