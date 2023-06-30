Unemployment in Greece down to 10.8% in May

The unemployment rate in Greece stood at 10.8% in May this year, compared to 12.7% in May 2022 and the upwardly revised 11.3% in April 2023.

The number of unemployed persons amounted to 506,184, a decrease of 95,166 persons compared to May 2022 (15.8%) and 23,861 persons compared to April 2023 (4.5%).

For women, the unemployment rate is 14.4% from 16.6% in May last year and for men, it is 7.9% from 9.6%.

By major age groups, in the 15-24 age group the unemployment rate rose to 24% from 32.7% in May 2022 and in the 25- 74 age group to 10.1% from 11.6%.

Also according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) Labour Force Survey, the number of employed persons amounted to 4,186,179, an increase of 45,901 persons compared to May 2022 (1.1%) and 22,512 persons compared to April 2023 (0.5%).

Persons under 75 years of age were not included in the labour force, or “persons outside the labour force” (persons neither working nor looking for work), amounted to 3,111,516 persons, an increase of 18,599 persons compared to May 2022 (0.6%) and a decrease of 996 persons compared to April 2023 (negligible change).