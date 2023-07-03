25.9 C
Athens
July 3, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Turkey ranks one of the 10 worst…

Bloomberg: Athens moves forward on transformative coastline…

Ελβετία: Επτά συλλήψεις για υλικές ζημιές σε…

Κόστα στον Ανδρουλάκη: Χάρηκα πολύ με το…

Σβίγκου: Ενωμένος, δυνατός, αγωνιστικός ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, το οφείλουμε…

Διονύσης Τεμπονέρας: «Καρφιά» κατά Τσίπρα – «Το…

Φρέντι Μπελέρης: Ντοκουμέντο για το ποινικό μητρώο του…

Ο Χρήστος Σπίρτζης παραιτείται από την Πολιτική…

Νίκος Παπανδρέου: Πρέπει να διασφαλίσουμε δίκαιη πράσινη…

Πολωνία: Συνελήφθη Ρώσος παίκτης του χόκεϊ κατηγορούμενος…

Image default
Greek News

Bloomberg: Athens moves forward on transformative coastline development

When the first phase of construction is completed in 2026, the site of the former Athens Airport will be unrecognizable.

While the Eero Saarinen-designed East Terminal will remain in place, abandoned hangars and runways will be replaced by a multiuse development — billed as a smart city — twice the size of New York’s Central Park.

Within three years, the 650-acre site along the southeast coast of Athens will feature around 10,000 upmarket beachfront homes and apartments, a Mandarin Oriental hotel, one of Southern Europe’s largest malls, a marina for mega-yachts, a Hard Rock-branded casino, a state-of-the-art sports complex, a private school, cultural and entertainment centers, a sprawling beach and a two-million-square-meter green space slated to be the biggest coastal park in Europe, all overlooking the azure waters of the Saronic Gulf.

This privately-funded project, called the Ellinikon, will, in short, transform the Greek capital.

See Also:

University creates language guide that erases “man” & “mother” from existence

At the inaugural event last October, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the Ellinikon as “the prologue to a new era for the coast,” noting that it is expected to generate over €14 billion ($15.2 billion) in tax revenue during its 25-year development lifecycle. With the country still getting back on its feet after a decade-long debt crisis, the Ellinikon is being stood up as a symbol of Athens’ revival.

While big construction projects are being pared back in many parts of the world due to rising construction costs, interest rate hikes and labor shortages, Greece is in an unusually strong economic situation. It is benefiting from a rebound in tourism, strong residential and commercial sales and investor optimism about the return to power of business-friendly Mitsotakis, who was just reelected in a general election.

Read more: -

Σχετικα αρθρα

Turkey ranks one of the 10 worst countries for workers

admin

Unemployment in Greece down to 10.8% in May

admin

Central Bank Digital Currency: The Future of Money? (infographic)

admin

The World’s Most Competitive Economies (infographic)

admin

Tech Giants Do Heavy Lifting in 2023 Stock Market Rebound (infographic)

admin

Top distinctions for OPAP at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023 – Two awards for innovations in Responsible Gaming and Online Casino

admin

ECB raises key interest rate as Fed hits pause

admin

EU Regulators Seek Breakup Of Google’s Ad Business Over “Illegal” Practices

admin

Elon Musk shares chilling story about San Francisco

admin

In Which Industries Could AI Do Most of the Heavy Lifting? (infographic)

admin

Greece seen stalling on new EU sanctions package on Russia that targets dark fleet ships: Lloyd’s maritime

admin

OECD predicts the Greek economy will grow at a rate of 2.2% in 2023

admin