The Biggest Soft Drinks Markets In The World (infographic)

The United States sells by far the most soft drinks of any country in the world. According to estimates by Statista Market Insights, revenue will hit $328 billion this year. In second place, and trailing a long way behind, comes China with $42 billion in expected sales this year, followed by the United Kingdom with $37 billion.

Nigeria ranks in fourth place with $33 billion worth of sales. The country represents a growth market for soft drinks: According to Statista forecasts, a market volume of $58.7 billion will be reached in 2027; this corresponds to annual sales growth of 15.78 percent (CAGR 2023-2027). Converted to the size of the population, this market will generate sales of around $147.05 per capita in 2023.

