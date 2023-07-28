31.3 C
Greek News

Deep Inside Pornhub’s Finances

The financials of the parent company of the controversial website Pornhub were revealed in a Semafor report. This provides a rare glimpse into the money-making machine behind the world’s largest porn website.

MindGeek, which owns Pornhub and other adult websites such as YouPorn, Redtube, and Brazzers, “anticipated making tens of millions of dollars in profits despite MasterCard and Visa refusing to process payments for certain websites including Pornhub, with operating margins of about 27% in 2021 and almost 30% in 2022,” Semafor said.

The Visa and Mastercard ban dented earnings by as much as 40% in 2022. It noted if major credit cards started processing again, it would’ve increased 2022 revenue by as much as 40% to $455 million — slightly less than the $460 million it generated in 2018.

Semafor said these figures were presented to investors before the takeover earlier this year.

more at zerohedge.com

