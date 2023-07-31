Eurostat: 3.4% inflation in Greece in July

Inflation in Greece accelerated slightly during July, according to the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). In the euro area, prices continued to fall.

More specifically, according to Eurostat’s preliminary data, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in Greece stood at 3.4% compared to 2.8% in June.

Despite the slight deterioration, inflation remained close to its lowest level since October 2021 – and certainly below the historical record of 12.1% (September 2022).

On a non-harmonized level, i.e. based on ELSTAT data, annual inflation in Greece had retreated to 1.8% in June.

As for the Eurozone, Eurostat confirmed that the price index decelerated to 5.3% in July compared to 5.5% in June and 6.1% in May. This is the lowest performance before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

also read

NBA star Steph Curry and wife Ayesha in romantic mood in Santorini (photos)