PS5 Console Sales Surpass 40 Million, Sony says

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has announced more than 40 million PS5 consoles have now been sold since its release in November 2020. With any PS5 Stock issues now completely rectified, Ryan said: “With the support of PlayStation fans, we have reached a milestone of 40 million PS5 consoles sold through to gamers since launch. Thank you so much to our community of gamers — without you this would have been an impossible task.”

The news was shared in an official website post from Sony Interactive Entertainment, where it’s also confirmed over 2,500 games are available for the system. It’s not revealed where the vote took place, but Sony has apparently polled PS5 users on their favourite games and has come up with a top 40. The likes of Final Fantasy XVI, God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, and Resident Evil 4 are all included. You can check out the full list through the link.

The platform holder then goes on to congratulate itself for releasing different PS5 Console Covers and PS5 DualSense controllers in various colours. “We developed PS5 with our community at the forefront of our thinking, which led us to deliver innovations like the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in the DualSense controller, as well as PlayStation VR2,” Jim Ryan adds. “PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners have jumped in to take advantage of these capabilities and expand their creative toolkit to deliver a generational leap in the experiences they bring to gamers.”

The last time Sony shared a PS5 console sales update was in February 2023, when it confirmed 32.1 million systems had been shipped as of 31st December 2022. Therefore, the company has sold roughly another eight million units since the start of the year.

source sonyinteractive.com