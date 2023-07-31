32.8 C
Athens
July 31, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Επιπολαιότητα και προχειρότητα η δημοσίευση απόρρητων…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Επιπολαιότητα Χαρδαλιά η δημοσίευση φωτογραφιών απόρρητων…

Σ. Αραβία: Πλήγμα στην ανάπτυξη της οικονομίας…

Which Countries Are Net Exporters & Importers?…

Μητσοτάκης για Πατούλη και Νίκα: Ευχαριστώ όσους…

Μητσοτάκης από Κύπρο: Δεν είναι ανεκτή η…

Στο 93,29% το ποσοστό της Strix στην…

Άμεση στήριξη των διασωστών της Ελληνικής Ομάδας…

Γ. Στουρνάρας (ΤτΕ): Η Ελλάδα είναι ανοικτή…

Καραβίας (Eurobank): Προτεραιότητα το μέρισμα- Σεπτέμβριο η…

Image default
Greek News

Which Countries Are Net Exporters & Importers? (infographic)

China, Russia, and Norway are the countries in the world that export much more than they import (in monetary terms) as the list was reshuffled following the Ukraine war energy crisis. Exporters of now very expensive fossil fuels saw shifts in their trade balances towards more profitable exports. China, which ships abroad electronics and metals but also consumer goods, has seen a more sustainable rise towards the country with the world’s largest trade surplus as its economy which is heavily geared towards exports has successfully pivoted to more expensive products. China’s involvement in the natural gas trade, however, has also been pointed out as a factor that boosted the value of its exports in 2022. Finally, its record-keeping has been questioned overall.

Traditional export nations like China, Germany, and Japan have in the past been heavily criticized for their trade surpluses and were accused of hogging money instead of investing it to aid markets in the long run. In the case of China, its surplus is especially pronounced with the United States, the biggest net importer in the world by a large margin. This was a major factor in Donald Trump’s trade war with the country that started in early 2018.

Germany, a big exporter of machinery and cars, is also earning much more through exports than it spends on imports, much to the disdain of the European Union, which in the past has put the country on notice about its trade surplus and demanded investments, wage hikes, and lower taxes. This is supposed to bolster demand at home and give trade partners with weaker performance the chance to export to Germany and improve their own economy, according to the EU. Germany has so far preferred to mostly ignore the warnings.

Yet, having a big trade deficit can be just as damaging as having a massive trade surplus. In the case of the U.S., which is buying from China to a large extent, the trade deficit has caused U.S. debt to China to rise, making the U.S. wary of a dependency. Because Chinese currency is not free from government interference, many also think China has an unfair advantage when it comes to how competitive its exports are.

Infographic: Which Countries Are Net Exporters & Importers? | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Deep Inside Pornhub’s Finances

admin

IMF updates its 2023 forecast on Russian growth from 0.5 to 1.5%

admin

The Biggest Soft Drinks Markets In The World (infographic)

admin

Which G7 Economies Have the Highest Inflation? (infographic)

admin

Morgan Stanley: Better returns are coming for Greek banks

admin

Electric scooters made in Greece: Why not?

admin

Bloomberg: Mitsotakis vows early repayment of Greece’s bailout loans (video)

admin

UK: No 10 issues warning to banks after Nigel Farage uproar

admin

Turkey ranks one of the 10 worst countries for workers

admin

Bloomberg: Athens moves forward on transformative coastline development

admin

Unemployment in Greece down to 10.8% in May

admin

Central Bank Digital Currency: The Future of Money? (infographic)

admin