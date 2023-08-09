25.3 C
Greek News

Studies prove that working from home leads to efficient & higher quality work: Why do companies want people back in the office?

Employees overwhelmingly love the option to work from home. More than nine in 10 prefer it exclusively or as a hybrid arrangement, a Gallup study shows.

Employers, on the other hand, don’t appear fully on board, as many are calling employees back into the office.

In some ways, employers’ resistance to remote work is a mystery.

After all, eliminating commutes gives the average U.S. employee almost one extra hour to work each day, according to research from the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute.

Plus, staff forced to work in-office are more likely to experience burnout and low engagement, per Gallup.

Continue here: Moneywise

