Μητσοτάκης σε Χριστοδουλίδη: Απαράδεκτες οι επιθέσεις Τουρκοκύπριων κατά της δύναμης του ΟΗΕ στην Πράσινη Γραμμή

The EU condemns the assault on UNFICYP @UN_CYPRUS by personnel from the Turkish Cypriot side. We call on Turkish Cypriot side to respect the mission’s mandated authority in the UN buffer zone &resumption of work on agreeable way forward in the Pyla/Pile area. I called FM @ckombos

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 18, 2023