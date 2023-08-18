34.9 C
Say goodbye to cheap and easy streaming services

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube TV were supposed to save us from overpriced cable packages that drained our pockets for decades. And indeed, for a time, those platforms threw themselves at us with low prices and the ability to share accounts with friends and family.

But those days are gone, and streaming is increasingly conjuring the ghost of overpriced cable bundles.

“We are past the Gold Rush era of streaming television,” explained Gartner research director and analyst Eric Schmitt. “The business models that are premised on eyeballs, not revenue, are no longer viable.”

For users that means rising prices, more ads — and crackdowns on password sharing. For companies, it means users canceling plans more often when they run out of shows and movies to watch.

