33.3 C
Athens
August 23, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ανδρουλάκης από Έβρο: Η ασφάλεια και η…

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Προ ημερησίας συζήτηση στη Βουλή για…

Σουηδία: Θα διαρκέσει περισσότερο του αναμενόμενου η…

Με σφοδρή σύγκρουση μεταξύ κυβέρνησης – αντιπολίτευσης…

The World’s Most Competitive Economies (infographic)

The Rise of the BRICS – BRICS…

Από τους BRICS στους BRICS plus: Το…

Morgan Stanley: Πρόστιμο 5,4 εκατ. στερλίνων για…

Πεκίνο: Θεσπίζει προνομιακές φορολογικές πολιτικές για την…

Deutsche Bank: Οι νέες τιμές στόχοι για…

Image default
Greek News

The World’s Most Competitive Economies (infographic)

This year’s World Competitiveness Ranking, published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) evaluates 64 economies based on more than 300 indicators across four broad categories: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure. The indicators are a mix of hard data, which accounts for two-thirds of the final ranking, and survey results, which account for the remaining third of the results.

As the following chart shows, the ranking covers large parts of Europe as well as North America, while leaving some white spots in South America, Asia and, most notably, Africa with just two African economies evaluated this year. As in previous years, Europe dominates the competitiveness ranking with European economies in the top 10, including all three top spots.

While Asia also has three economies in the top 10, its largest economies China, India, Japan, and South Korea are notably absent. Instead, it’s Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong reach the highest scores in the region.

Infographic: The World's Most Competitive Economies | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

also read

Margot Robbie spotted on Greek island of Folegandros relaxing (photo)

‘Lovebirds’ Tsitsipas and Badosa take a stroll in New York (photos)

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Rise of the BRICS – BRICS v.s G7 (INFOGRAPHIC)

admin

The World’s Most Popular Sneaker Brands (infographic)

admin

Say goodbye to cheap and easy streaming services

admin

Turkey continues to be included on the FATF’s grey list for money laundering and terrorism financing

admin

Studies prove that working from home leads to efficient & higher quality work: Why do companies want people back in the office?

admin

L’Echo: “The Greek economy is as resilient as the Hydra”

admin

Fitch downgrades US credit rating

admin

Eurostat: 3.4% inflation in Greece in July

admin

PS5 Console Sales Surpass 40 Million, Sony says

admin

Which Countries Are Net Exporters & Importers? (infographic)

admin

Deep Inside Pornhub’s Finances

admin

IMF updates its 2023 forecast on Russian growth from 0.5 to 1.5%

admin