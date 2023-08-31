32.3 C
Athens
August 31, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Βουλή – live: Στο βήμα ο πρόεδρος…

Φάμελλος σε Μητσοτάκη για φωτιές: Αφήσατε τη…

Δήμος Θεσσαλονίκης: Με Βούγια έκλεισε το ψηφοδέλτιο…

Παρουσιάστηκε το ψηφοδέλτιο του υποψήφιου με το…

Σκληρή απάντηση ΥΠΕΞ στον Ερντογάν: Αντιπαραγωγικές και…

Eurostat: euro area inflation expected at 5.3%…

Ρωσία: Περιφερειακές εκλογές στα κατεχόμενα ουκρανικά εδάφη

Στίγκας: «Greek mafia και Δον Κορλεόνε» ο…

Ανδρουλάκης: Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης δεν αναγνώρισε κανένα…

UBS: Σε υψηλά 15 ετών η μετοχή…

Image default
Greek News

Eurostat: euro area inflation expected at 5.3% in August – Down to 3.4% in Greece

Annual inflation in the euro area is expected to remain stable at 5.3% in August 2023, compared with July, according to Eurostat’s first estimate released today.

Looking at the main components of inflation in the euro area, food, alcohol and tobacco are expected to have the highest annual rate in August (9.8%, compared to 10.8% in July), followed by services (5.5%, compared to 5.6% in July ), non-energy industrial goods (4.8%, compared to 5.0% in July) and energy (-3.3%, compared to -6.1% in July).

In Greece, annual inflation is expected to ease slightly to 3.4% in August from 3.5% in July.

In August, the highest inflation levels in the euro area were recorded in Slovakia (9.6%), Croatia (8.5%), Austria (7.6%) and Lithuania and Germany (6.4%).

The lowest inflation rates in the euro area are observed in Spain and Belgium (2.4%), Cyprus (3%) Greece, Finland, and the Netherlands (3.4%).

Σχετικα αρθρα

Online Creators Make More Money With Video Posts (infographic)

admin

The Highest-Earning Creators of the Internet Content Machine (infographic)

admin

Automobile assembly and production plants in Europe, by country – Greece vs. Turkey

admin

BRICS: Six new countries join the group – “We remain open to new members”

admin

The World’s Most Competitive Economies (infographic)

admin

The Rise of the BRICS – BRICS v.s G7 (INFOGRAPHIC)

admin

The World’s Most Popular Sneaker Brands (infographic)

admin

Say goodbye to cheap and easy streaming services

admin

Turkey continues to be included on the FATF’s grey list for money laundering and terrorism financing

admin

Studies prove that working from home leads to efficient & higher quality work: Why do companies want people back in the office?

admin

L’Echo: “The Greek economy is as resilient as the Hydra”

admin

Fitch downgrades US credit rating

admin