26.8 C
Athens
September 12, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Αποκαλυπτήρια «δημιουργικής λογιστικής» στο έλλειμμα και το…

Σπαρτιάτες: Στο Εκλογοδικείο τρεις ενστάσεις που στρέφονται…

Watch Apple event live (video)

How Important Is China to Apple? (infographic)

Το Εκλογοδικείο θα κρίνει τρεις ενστάσεις για…

Σπίρτζης για τη διαδοχή στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Την…

Reuters: Έως 7 δισ. ευρώ θα «σηκώσει»…

Θεσσαλία: Νεκρά τουλάχιστον 38.000 αιγοπρόβατα και 7.000…

Κακοκαιρία Daniel: Ξεπερνούν τις 2.500 οι οριστικές…

Φάμελλος: Προστασία της δημόσιας υγείας και στήριξη…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

How Important Is China to Apple? (infographic)

Ahead of Apple’s most important event of the year – the iPhone launch event – the company once again found itself stuck in the middle of trade tensions between the United States and China. The company’s market capitalization dropped by nearly $200 billion in two days after reports of Chinese authorities banning the use of iPhones at work for government officials. The ban, which will reportedly be expanded to government-backed agencies and state companies, could be a heavy blow to Apple, which is heavily reliant on sales in the world’s largest smartphone market.

As the following chart shows, China is a very important market for Apple, accounting for roughly 20 percent of the company’s total sales. After entering the Chinese smartphone market in 2010, Apple’s sales in the region grew more than 20-fold within five years, peaking at $58.7 billion in 2015 before gradually falling back to $40.3 billion in 2020, when Covid-19 heavily affected Apple’s business in the region. In the past two years, China has returned to being a growth driver rather than a problem child, however, with sales rebounding nearly 70 percent in the fiscal year ended September 2021.

The latest reports of an iPhone ban come on the heels of Huawei’s unveiling of its new Mate 60 Pro flagship smartphone, which could further weaken Apple’s position in China. The phone’s release raised some eyebrows in the United States, as it features a Chinese-made 7-nanometer processor – a chip so advanced that experts didn’t think Huawei had the capabilities to build after the U.S. banned exports of advanced semiconductors to China last year.

Infographic: How Important Is China to Apple? | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Watch Apple event live (video)

admin

How many billionaires are there in the world? – Who are the 6 Greeks on the list?

admin

Giannis Antetokounmpo buys 10% stake in Hellenic Wineries (photo)

admin

Google Turns a Quarter of Century (infographic)

admin

EU imports record volumes of Russian LNG

admin

Eurostat: euro area inflation expected at 5.3% in August – Down to 3.4% in Greece

admin

Online Creators Make More Money With Video Posts (infographic)

admin

The Highest-Earning Creators of the Internet Content Machine (infographic)

admin

Automobile assembly and production plants in Europe, by country – Greece vs. Turkey

admin

BRICS: Six new countries join the group – “We remain open to new members”

admin

The World’s Most Competitive Economies (infographic)

admin

The Rise of the BRICS – BRICS v.s G7 (INFOGRAPHIC)

admin