Some businesses make “Woke Free” a selling point

Jonathan Isaac is a forward for the NBA’s Orlando Magic, but he is perhaps better known as someone who chose not to protest police brutality against Black Americans during a summer of widespread activism involving racial injustice.

Isaac, who is Black, turned that singular moment in July 2020 — when he decided not to join many other NBA players in kneeling during the national anthem as the league restarted in a COVID-19 “bubble” setting in Orlando, Florida — into a platform as a conservative political activist. In 2022, he spoke at a rally of Christian nationalists and anti-vaccine Americans and wrote a book about why he did not join the protest. This year, he started Unitus, an apparel company centered on “faith, family and freedom.”

“I wanted my values to be represented in the marketplace, especially when it came to sports and leisure wear,” Isaac said in an interview.

Most companies used to do everything they could to avoid political controversies and, by extension, risk alienating potential customers. No longer. Seemingly everything in the United States is political now, including where you shop for socks and leggings.

