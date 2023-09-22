29.3 C
Athens
September 22, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Σταϊκούρας: Ενισχύεται ο ρόλος της Ελλάδας στο…

Ολοκληρώθηκε η έκτακτη διυπουργική σύσκεψη για την…

Μητσοτάκης στο Bloomberg: Η επενδυτική βαθμίδα μας…

Tourists exceeded 16 million in 7 months,…

Η πρώτη αντίδραση Μενέντεζ μετά τις κατηγορίες…

Σταθάκης και Χαρίτσης κατά Κασσελάκη για το…

Πρώτο σποτ Χαρδαλιά: Να σχεδιάσουμε το μέλλον…

Huawei: Ποιες εταιρείες ηγούνται στη μετάβαση για ψηφιοποίηση

Εμπλοκή με τη δίμηνη αναστολή λειτουργίας στο…

Βρετανία: Αυξήθηκαν οι λιανικές πωλήσεις τον Αύγουστο

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Tourists exceeded 16 million in 7 months, Bank of Greece reports

The travel balance of revenue in July 2023 showed a surplus of EUR 3,884.7 million, compared to a surplus of EUR 3,409.6 million in the corresponding month of 2022, according to the Bank of Greece. In particular, an increase of 15.1% was recorded in July 2023 in travel receipts, which stood at EUR 4,146.2 million, compared to EUR 3,601.7 million in the corresponding month of 2022, while an increase of 36.1% was also observed in travel payments (July 2023: EUR 261.4 million, July 2022: EUR 192.1 million).

The increase in travel receipts was due to a 15.8% rise in inbound travel, as the average expenditure per trip decreased by 0.6%. Net receipts from travel services contributed 90.3% to total net receipts from services and more than compensated (148.2%) for the deficit in the goods account.

In the January-July 2023 period, the travel balance recorded a surplus of €8,941.5 million, compared to a surplus of €7,521.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022. An increase of EUR 1,736.5 million (20.2%) was recorded in travel receipts, which stood at EUR 10,321.1 million, while an increase of EUR 316.8 million (29.8%) was also observed in travel payments, which stood at EUR 1,379.6 million. The increase in travel receipts was due to a 21.9% increase in inbound travel, as the average expenditure per trip decreased by 1.8%. Net receipts from travel services offset the deficit in the goods balance by 49.7% and contributed 81.7% to total net receipts from services.

Σχετικα αρθρα

PM Mitsotakis met with investors in New York – “Greece is a force for stability & security”

admin

“Lazy Greeks” myth busted again – Greeks work the longest hours in the EU in a week, says Eurostat

admin

Turkey shifts focus to alternative projects as new US-backed trade corridor bypasses it for Greece

admin

Most Booked Online Services in Selected Countries (infograhic)

admin

24-hour nationwide strike on Thursday

admin

Some businesses make “Woke Free” a selling point

admin

The share of the U.S. Dollar in the Global Economy – The BRICS rising (infographic)

admin

Apple event – New iPhone15 and the Watch Series 9 unveiled (video)

admin

How many billionaires are there in the world? – Who are the 6 Greeks on the list?

admin

Eurozone interest rates at record levels – Tenth consecutive increase by the ECB

admin

Unemployment rate in Greece down to 11.2% in Q2 2023

admin

Australian tycoon calls for mass redundancies so “arrogant” workers…learn their lesson (video)

admin