Tourists exceeded 16 million in 7 months, Bank of Greece reports

The travel balance of revenue in July 2023 showed a surplus of EUR 3,884.7 million, compared to a surplus of EUR 3,409.6 million in the corresponding month of 2022, according to the Bank of Greece. In particular, an increase of 15.1% was recorded in July 2023 in travel receipts, which stood at EUR 4,146.2 million, compared to EUR 3,601.7 million in the corresponding month of 2022, while an increase of 36.1% was also observed in travel payments (July 2023: EUR 261.4 million, July 2022: EUR 192.1 million).

The increase in travel receipts was due to a 15.8% rise in inbound travel, as the average expenditure per trip decreased by 0.6%. Net receipts from travel services contributed 90.3% to total net receipts from services and more than compensated (148.2%) for the deficit in the goods account.

In the January-July 2023 period, the travel balance recorded a surplus of €8,941.5 million, compared to a surplus of €7,521.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022. An increase of EUR 1,736.5 million (20.2%) was recorded in travel receipts, which stood at EUR 10,321.1 million, while an increase of EUR 316.8 million (29.8%) was also observed in travel payments, which stood at EUR 1,379.6 million. The increase in travel receipts was due to a 21.9% increase in inbound travel, as the average expenditure per trip decreased by 1.8%. Net receipts from travel services offset the deficit in the goods balance by 49.7% and contributed 81.7% to total net receipts from services.