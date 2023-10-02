24.3 C
Greek News

Unemployment rate fell to 10.9% in August in Greece: ELSTAT

The unemployment rate in Greece stood at 10.9% in August this year, compared to the downwardly revised 12.3% in August 2022 and the upwardly revised 10.9% in July 2023, according to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The jobless totalled 512,193, a decrease of 71,013 persons compared to August 2022 (12.2%) and 2,080 persons compared to July 2023 (0.4%).

For women, unemployment is 14.4% from 16.3% in August last year, and for men, it is 8.3% from 9.3%.

By major age groups, in the 15- 24 age group it rose to 22.5% from 29.8%, and in the 25- 74 age group to 10.3% from 11.2% in August 2022.

Also according to the ELSTAT Labour Force Survey, the number of employed persons amounted to 4,170,977, an increase of 30,190 persons compared to August 2022 (0.7%) and a decrease of 47,172 persons compared to July 2023 (1.1%).

While, persons under 75 years old not included in the labor force (“persons outside the labor force”, or persons neither working nor looking for work), amounted to 3,113,742 persons, an increase of 11,597 persons compared to August 2022 (0.4%) and 46,940 persons compared to July 2023 (1.5%).

