These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the world

The U.S. News & World Report report, presents the ten best-paying jobs for 2023 in the U.S., perhaps offering a suggestion for future professionals or providing an alternative to people already in the world’s workforce. Considering a career change to more than half of these professions in the report’s top 25 list, however, requires a Ph.D. or is in the medical field. Other higher-paying jobs that generally require only a four-year degree generally include roles in information technology, sales and marketing, and business. Despite the onslaught of digital technology and artificial intelligence, these “more expensive” occupations continue to focus more on human care.

Below are the 10 best-paying jobs of 2023:

1. Anaesthetists – Average annual salary: 310.000 euros

This highly specialised career tops the list of professions with the highest salaries. The working hours for an anaesthetist, of course, can be long and unpredictable as they follow the operating room schedule. Anesthesiologists must be there for both scheduled procedures and emergency procedures, which adds to the unpredictable nature of the workday.

2. Maxillofacial surgeons – Average annual salary: 295.000 euros

These surgeons treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and defects in and around the mouth and jaw. Among the most common problems they are likely to manage are wisdom teeth, deformed jaw tumours, and cysts of the jaw and mouth. They may also perform dental implant surgery. They work in hospitals, large medical centers, and dental offices, and may be professors in dental schools or supervisors of residents in training.

3. Obstetrician and gynaecologist – Average annual salary: €280,000

This is a medical specialty that focuses on providing medical care related to pregnancy, childbirth, or the health of a woman’s reproductive system. While the work schedule typically involves seeing patients on a regularly scheduled basis, caring for a patient giving birth to a child can occur at any time of the day or night and requires on-call care for these events throughout the career of such a physician.

4. Surgeon – Average annual salary: 200.000 to 280.000 euros

On average, a general surgeon works 50-60 hours per week (not including time available for on-call). Depending on the practice, surgeons may be on call almost 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

5. Orthodontist – Average annual salary: 190.000 to 250.000 euros

Orthodontists specialize in corrective measures for teeth and often receive referrals from patients’ general dentists. These doctors often take x-rays, apply braces, create mouth guards, and perform other procedures as needed by the patient. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of orthodontic jobs in the US will reach 6,300 by 2031, a 5% increase from 2021.

6. Physician, Pathologist – Average annual salary: 250,000 euros

Pathologists are doctors who diagnose diseases and perform laboratory tests using organs, tissues and body fluids and often work full-time.

7. Psychiatrist – Average annual salary: 235,000 euros

Unlike psychologists, psychiatrists are medical doctors. After receiving an undergraduate degree, they must complete medical school, followed by a residency program. They can be found in any work environment: private practices, hospitals, community services, schools, rehabilitation programs, and prisons. Psychiatry is expected to be one of the fastest-growing specialties in the coming years with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting that employment will grow by 9% from 2021 to 2031.

8. Nurse anaesthetist – Average annual salary: 190,000 euros

Nursing tends to pay well in general compared to most other careers, and nurse anesthetists are particularly well paid. Although their role is similar to that of an anaesthetist, they do not complete the same level of training.

9. Pediatrician – Average annual salary: 130.000 – 185.000 euros

Paediatricians make less than GPs and general practitioners but are still among the highest-paid professionals.

10. Pilot, co-pilot, and flight engineer – Average annual salary: €130,000 – €185,000

Working in the aviation industry can mean a lot of time away from home, but in many cases, it also leads to a good salary. The pilot or captain usually has the most experience in operating an airplane and supervises the other crew members. The co-pilot is second in command during the flight and assists the captain with responsibilities in the cockpit.

Flight engineers carry out pre-flight checks, monitor the cabin pressure of the plane, assess how much fuel is being burned, and perform other important tasks. However, due to increased automation in new aircraft, there are now fewer jobs for flight engineers.