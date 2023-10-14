23.4 C
Athens
October 14, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μεταφορές – ΟΑΣΑ: Come back σε έσοδα,…

Παπαθανάσης: Η κυβέρνηση πιστεύει στην υγιή επιχειρηματικότητα…

Ανοδική η πορεία των τιμών ενοικίασης και…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Αναπληρωτής τομεάρχης Υγείας ο βουλευτής Ροδόπης…

Τον Πατριάρχη Βαρθολομαίο θα συναντήσει αύριο ο…

Natural gas: Up to 4.2% rise in…

Το Αζερμπαϊτζάν «φλερτάρει» με την αναγνώριση του…

Ομάδα Αλήθειας: «Τρολάρει» τον Αποστολάκη για το…

Σκέρτσος: Γιατί στην οικονομία το 2023 δεν…

Τηλεφώνημα Μητσοτάκη σε Νετανιάχου: Το Ισραήλ έχει…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Natural gas: Up to 4.2% rise in prices ahead of winter

Gas prices in Europe are moving upward as maintenance work at the Norwegian Skarv field and the expected deterioration of the weather in the coming months affect supply and demand.

In particular, the benchmark October delivery contract added up to 4.2% on its last trading day, after gaining around 15% in September. Maintenance work in Norway and strikes at two LNG plants in Norway, which were suspended, caused strong market volatility despite strong European stocks.

The first days of October will mark the start of the new year for gas – which is usually accompanied by the first withdrawals from storage as demand grows ahead of winter. It is also the time when certain supply contracts within the region are usually renewed.

As - notes, Europe is well prepared for its second winter without Russian gas but remains alert to any disruptions in global supply. Reliance on LNG also means potential competition from Asia if demand in the region recovers

Next month’s Dutch TTF contract, the October contract, was up 3.3% at EUR40.60 per megawatt-hour earlier today. The November and December contracts also rose.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Ideas of traditional male-female roles as breadwinners still strong in the West, study reveals

admin

Startup CEO says “the house of the future costs as much as a car” & here’s how the company plans to make it happen

admin

California’s “right to repair” bill is now California’s “right to repair” law

admin

These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the world

admin

Gazprom’s Exports to Europe Turn to Year-on-Year Growth in September

admin

Meta considers charging European users a subscription fee to avoid seeing ads

admin

Unemployment rate fell to 10.9% in August in Greece: ELSTAT

admin

Poverty threatens 17.4% of Greeks: ELSTAT

admin

Global Risk of Housing Bubbles Deflates Sharply (infographic)

admin

Tourists exceeded 16 million in 7 months, Bank of Greece reports

admin

PM Mitsotakis met with investors in New York – “Greece is a force for stability & security”

admin

“Lazy Greeks” myth busted again – Greeks work the longest hours in the EU in a week, says Eurostat

admin