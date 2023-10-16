Coca-Cola surprisingly ending most sales of popular beverage line

Coca-Cola sells some of the most popular beverages in the world and it generally has the muscle to make any new products it sells successful.

Of course, there have been some pretty big Coca-Cola failures in recent years where the company has tried to capitalize on a trend. Few people remember Vault, an effort to compete with rival PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew. And 2009’s Green Tea Coke never got enough attention to be remembered or forgotten.

The company’s biggest recent failure, however, might be Coca-Cola Energy, an attempt to take on Monster and Red Bull. That drink lasted less than a year before the company pulled the plug.

It was a surprising move because the idea of Coca-Cola Energy made sense. It was an attempt by the No. 1 beverage company to leverage its namesake brand to get into the exploding energy-drink market.

