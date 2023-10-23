23.7 C
Gold is approaching all-time highs but it’s “not the time” to buy, strategist says

Gold futures hit their highest level since July on Wednesday as geopolitical conflict has intensified in the Middle East.

The precious metal has often been considered a safe-haven asset for investors in times of conflict and uncertainty. Its most recent spikes were an all-time high during the pandemic-driven market turmoil in spring 2020 and at the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in early 2022.

“Gold should have some near-term momentum as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East persist,” DataTrek co-founder Jessica Rabe wrote in a note on Monday.

But there’s skepticism over how much higher the asset can go. Lee Munson, the chief investment officer at Portfolio Wealth Advisors, has long been a self-proclaimed buyer of gold.

Continue here: yahoo

