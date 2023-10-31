22.8 C
Athens
October 31, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Standard & Poor’s: Investment grade for Greece

Υπουργικό: Συνεδριάζει στις 11.00 – «Λυπητερή» για…

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Μέσα Νοεμβρίου οι αιτήσεις –…

Διακοπή παροχής νερού την Τετάρτη σε περιοχές…

Coca Cola HBC: Αύξηση τζίρου 17% στο…

Συγχαρητήρια από την Κίνα για την αναβάθμιση…

Θεσσαλονίκη: «Φρένο» στις αγοραπωλησίες οικιστικών ακινήτων

Επίδομα θέρμανσης, οι δικαιούχοι και τα κριτήρια,…

Φορολογικό νομοσχέδιο: Ελάχιστο εισόδημα για τους ελεύθερους…

Ο πρεσβευτής του Ισραήλ στον ΟΗΕ καρφιτσώνει…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Standard & Poor’s: Investment grade for Greece

Standard & Poor’s rating agency announced the upgrade of the Greek economy to BBB- with a stable outlook (from BB+ with a positive outlook previously).

This assessment classifies (and formally) the Greek debt in “investment grade” status.

This means that Greek bonds are now becoming “eligible” for large foreign investors without needing the ECB’s protective exemptions and indeed at a time of intense uncertainty in the international economic and political environment.

See Also:

UK: Row erupts over Labour’s “insane Orwellian” plan for giving jail sentences for “misgendering” (videos)

In addition, although this is the second upgrade of the Greek economy to investment grade status, after that of DBRS on September 8, today’s is clearly more important as the size of the American house is much greater and as newmoney.gr wrote “in real economy, the door for international capital and large foreign investors is opened by no one, perhaps, except Standard and Poor’s. If DBRS is taken into account by 10%-15% of the global market, S&P’s is followed by 60-70% of markets”.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Gold is approaching all-time highs but it’s “not the time” to buy, strategist says

admin

Much of the world’s gas comes from Hamas headquarters: This war could affect us all

admin

Coca-Cola surprisingly ending most sales of popular beverage line

admin

Natural gas: Up to 4.2% rise in prices ahead of winter

admin

Ideas of traditional male-female roles as breadwinners still strong in the West, study reveals

admin

Startup CEO says “the house of the future costs as much as a car” & here’s how the company plans to make it happen

admin

California’s “right to repair” bill is now California’s “right to repair” law

admin

These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the world

admin

Gazprom’s Exports to Europe Turn to Year-on-Year Growth in September

admin

Meta considers charging European users a subscription fee to avoid seeing ads

admin

Unemployment rate fell to 10.9% in August in Greece: ELSTAT

admin

Poverty threatens 17.4% of Greeks: ELSTAT

admin