Αίγυπτος: Άνοιξαν οι κάλπες για τις προεδρικές εκλογές – Τέσσερις υποψήφιοι, ο Σίσι… και οι άλλοι

Some 65 million people are registered to vote in #Egypt’s presidential election, which opened on Sunday. The three-day exercise has incumbent President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi going up against three other candidates; Abdel Yamama, Hazem Omar and Farid Zahran. pic.twitter.com/yWZmpEQGVO

— CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) December 10, 2023