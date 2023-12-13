18.5 C
Athens
December 13, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Εξαρθρώθηκε εγκληματική οργάνωση για φορολογικές απάτες

Γιώργος Φλωρίδης: Κάποιοι δικαστικοί λειτουργοί θα πρέπει…

Παύλος Μαρινάκης: Η κυβέρνηση δεν θα κάνει…

Capital Economics: Σταθερά σε τροχιά ανάπτυξης και…

Ο παγκόσμιος Άτλας της φορολογίας των επιχειρήσεων

Αυτοεξαιρέθηκε από τις εργασίες της εξεταστικής για…

Δένδιας: Το ζήτημα των γερμανικών αποζημιώσεων παραμένει…

Πέτσας: «Ο προϋπολογισμός του 2024 επιβεβαιώνει ότι…

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition…

Κασσελάκης: Έχουμε τεράστια ευθύνη να δώσουμε τον…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age.

The deal struck in Dubai after two weeks of hard-fought negotiations was meant to send a powerful signal to investors and policy-makers that the world is united in its desire to break with fossil fuels, something scientists say is the last best hope to stave off climate catastrophe.

OP28 President Sultan Al Jaber called the deal “historic” but added that its true success would be in its implementation.

See Also:

Hungary passes “sovereignty” law as Orban steps up campaign

“We are what we do, not what we say,” he told the crowded plenary at the summit. “We must take the steps necessary to turn this agreement into tangible actions.”

Continue here: Reuters

Σχετικα αρθρα

IPTO chief: Starting construction on Greece-Cyprus-Israel power interconnector

admin

Gold’s surge signals rally to new all-time high underway, strategist says

admin

Pepsi quietly killed a beloved soda & Coca-Cola has an alternative

admin

Scientists discover enormous goldmine of lithium in US: “This is a very, very significant deposit”

admin

US credit rating changed from “stable” to “negative” as national debt balloons

admin

Oil prices sink 4% on “demand destruction” worries, weak China exports

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms: Award “Best European Olive Producer”

admin

Standard & Poor’s: Investment grade for Greece

admin

Gold is approaching all-time highs but it’s “not the time” to buy, strategist says

admin

Much of the world’s gas comes from Hamas headquarters: This war could affect us all

admin

Coca-Cola surprisingly ending most sales of popular beverage line

admin

Natural gas: Up to 4.2% rise in prices ahead of winter

admin