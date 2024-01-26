The Top-20 under-construction big infrastructure projects in Greece in 2024

In the following list, we will observe changes compared to the one presented in 2023. However, this happens because projects evolve. Some are added, and some are removed from the list.

With the conclusion of the 2014-2020 NSRF (National Strategic Reference Framework), we find ourselves in a period where we observe several significant new projects on this list. Additionally, many projects are in an advanced construction phase and are expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Several of these projects rank among the top ten largest projects in our country.

More specifically, from the following list, it is estimated that this year the projects for the Thessaloniki Metro, the “Ptolemaida IV” Lignite Unit, the Phase D of the electrical interconnection of the Cyclades, the Komotini Power Generation Unit, and others, will be completed.

Concurrently, significant projects have been activated through the Recovery Fund, with the flagship project being the one for the northern section of the E65. Additionally, the first projects funded by the NSRF 2021-2027 are anticipated.

