Προσχώρησε στους «Πράσινους» ο Πέτρος Κόκκαλης – Τα επόμενα βήματά του

Στην Ευρωομάδα των «Πρασίνων» στο Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινοβούλιο προσχώρησε σήμερα το πρωί ο ανεξάρτητος Ευρωβουλευτής, Πέτρος Κόκκαλης. Η υποδοχή του υπήρξε ιδιαίτερα θερμή, ενώ αυτήν την ώρα ο κ. Κόκκαλης μετέχει στην Ολομέλεια των «Πρασίνων», κλείνοντας οριστικά πίσω του την πόρτα της Ευρωπαϊκής Αριστεράς.

Αναλυτικά, το καλωσόρισμα της Ευρωομάδας των Πράσινων:

GREEK MEP PETROS KOKKALIS JOINS GREENS/EFA GROUP FROM THE LEFT

Today, the Members of the Greens/EFA Group wholeheartedly welcomed MEP Petros KOKKALIS to the Group. Petros, who joins the Group from The Left, is the new Greens/EFA Group MEP in Greece. Petros is a Member of the FISC Committee. He is substitute MEP of the ECON and TRAN Committees. He is also member of the delegations for relations with China and India.

Terry Reintke MEP, President of the Greens/EFA Group, comments:

“We are pleased to welcome Petros to the Group. We have enjoyed working with him in the past on progressive files and look forward to standing shoulder to shoulder in fighting for a greener tomorrow. We look forward to working with him to build a greener and stronger Greece within a Europe that puts people and social justice at its heart.”

Petros KOKKALIS MEP, Greens/EFA Member from Greece, comments:

“Today, together with the Greens/EFA Group, we have the opportunity to play our part for a greener, safer Europe. We owe it to our youth and to the future of Greece to take bold action and build a more sustainable world. The younger generation are right to be concerned about how their lives may look like in the coming years. I will work to strengthen and bring coherence to the green movement in Greece, and to step in the Greens-EFA fight for a sound reform of the fiscal rules to transform our economy so that it is sustainable and meets the aspirations of our citizens.”

Σημειωτέον ότι ο κ. Κόκκαλης είχε αποχωρήσει από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ Προοδευτική Συμμαχία μετά την εκλογή του Στέφανου Κασσελάκη στην ηγεσία του κόμματος για πολιτικούς λόγους, πραγματοποιώντας σήμερα το πρώτο βήμα μιας νέας και αυτόνομης πολιτικής διαδρομής.

Κατά ασφαλείς πληροφορίες, ο κ. Κόκκαλης αναμένεται να πραγματοποιήσει το επόμενο βήμα στις 8 Φεβρουαρίου, προχωρώντας σε πλήρη απολογισμό του κοινοβουλευτικού έργου του ως Ευρωβουλευτής, ενώ βέβαιη θεωρείται η κάθοδος του στις προσεχείς Ευρωεκλογές, δεδομένης της επιθυμίας των «Πράσινων» να εμφανίσουν εθνικά σχήματα που να αναδεικνύουν την πολιτική πρόταση της «πράσινης ατζέντας».

