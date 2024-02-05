Innovative initiative for Responsible Gaming – OPAP organizes the first Responsible Gaming Workshop for Affiliates in Greece

OPAP organized an innovative initiative to raise awareness about Responsible Gaming. The 1st Responsible Gaming Workshop was held with exclusive participation of leading Affiliate Websites partners, with whom OPAP collaborates to promote the principles of Responsible Gaming to a dedicated audience interested in online sports betting and casino games.

This is the first Workshop of its kind organized in Greece. This initiative reaffirms, once again, OPAP’s leading position in the gaming industry in terms of integrating the global principles of Responsible Gaming into its activities.

“Responsible Gaming is a key principle for OPAP”

OPAP’s Responsible Gaming Workshop was attended by more than 50 Affiliates, who were informed about the best in class and innovative Responsible Gaming practices to create a safe environment for its customers, both in its retail network and online.

“Responsible gaming is a key strategic priority for OPAP, more than an important regulatory obligation. The company’s goal is to ensure a safe environment for players, which is achieved through provision of accurate information, of necessary Responsible Gaming tools to control playing behavior and through appropriate actions to protect players”, stated Dr.Nancy Verra, Chief Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Officer of OPAP.

Affiliates’ contribution to informing the public about Responsible Gaming was highlighted during the workshop, as well as the need for them to comply with the current regulatory framework.

Top distinction for the utilization of Αffiliate Marketing

OPAP is the first company in Greece and Europe to utilize Αffiliate Marketing to inform and raise public awareness about Responsible Gaming, as well as to protect players from risks that may arise from excessive play. In fact, the company’s initiative recently won the “Innovation in Responsible Gambling” award at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023.