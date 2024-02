Δυτική Όχθη: Τρεις Παλαιστίνιοι νεκροί σε έφοδο του ισραηλινού στρατου σε καταυλισμό – Δείτε βίντεο

At exactly 10am an undercover Israeli military unit was exposed in #Tulkarem.

A large military force rushed into the city, bulldozers were quick to follow and to start destroying infrastructure in #Tulkarem_RC.

A military helicopter has been circling above both refugee camps. pic.twitter.com/SJoEZ9H4kH

— Anan Quzmar (@QuzmarAnan) February 18, 2024