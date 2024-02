Tesla: Φέσωσε φούρνο με 16.000 δολάρια – Παρήγγειλε 4.000 πίτες και ακύρωσε την παραγγελία πριν την παράδοση

The owner of San Jose’s The Giving Pies says she’s taken a big hit after Tesla placed an order worth thousands of dollars, then canceled unexpectedly. Voahangy Rasetarinera shared the -s and texts between herself and the Silicon Valley company with ABC7 News in hopes that by sharing her story, larger corporations can be reminded to respect small businesses. https://abc7ne.ws/42LY17m

