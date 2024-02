The trend accelerated in September (+44%) and October (+50%).

The peak of the annual rate of change occurred last November with +51% compared to November 2022.

In December, there was a slight slowdown, as prices were 47% higher compared to December 2022.

In January 2024, all EU countries reported an increase in the annual inflation rate of olive oil.

See Also:

USA: State Universities are teaching students to blow up oil pipelines, records show

The highest increase was recorded in Portugal at +69% compared to January 2023, followed by Greece (+67%) and Spain (+63%).

Conversely, the smallest price increases were recorded in Romania (+13%), Ireland (+16%), and the Netherlands (+18%).