Car sales on a steady upward trend

For yet another month, forecasts regarding new car sales in Greece fell through. According to the first unofficial data available to Newsauto, February closed with 11,485 registrations, showing a percentage increase of 14.7% compared to the same month last year, as 10,011 units were sold in 2023.

A total of 40 brands registered cars, of which only two managed to break the 1,000-unit barrier.

Of these, 24 broke the psychological 100-unit barrier while there was interest in the newly launched brands, the expensive ones and Tesla which continues to gain market share.

Wednesday 28 February saw the most cars sold (1,272) while the worst day was Monday 5 February with just 259 registrations.

Toyota came out on top with 1,801, followed by Citroen with 1,027 sales.

The podium was completed by Peugeot which for just 4 cars failed to reach 1,000 units.

Hyundai and Suzuki followed, while the top ten was completed by Opel, Fiat, BMW, KIA and VW.

The premium segment was interesting with Audi coming second (12th) and Mercedes continuing to lose ground, coming in third and 13th overall.

Tesla made 263 new cars available, while for its part MG with 226 units showed for another month that it is here to gain significant market share.

Among the expensive brands, Land Rover delivered 40 cars, Porsche 8, Jaguar 6 while Maserati and Bentley delivered 1 car.

