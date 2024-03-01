11 C
Kostas Skrekas: 3,900 products with price reductions following government measures

“So far, prices have been reduced on 3,900 essential products for every household. We have already observed that even infant formula prices on the shelf have decreased by 15%. We will not stop our efforts…” noted Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas during his visit to a major supermarket chain store, on the occasion of the implementation of the government’s four structural measures to address inflation.

Specifically, the minister stated: “The measures we have taken are permanent, structural, and aim to correct decades-long structural distortions in the market. Our goal is to help all citizens deal with the significant issue of inflation and lead to a permanent de-escalation of inflation”.

