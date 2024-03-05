12.9 C
Greek News

Property: Until 8 March the deadline for E9 / ENFIA declarations

Property owners will have until Friday 8 March to submit E9 returns.

A. Through this online service, legal entities can submit:

Declaration of property data (E9)

Initial and amended E9 declarations for the years 2011 and subsequent years

In addition, it is also possible to:

-Printing an Administrative/Corrective Tax Determination Act for the years 2014 and following, if issued.

Issue of EN.F.I.A. Certificate (article 54A of Law 4987/2022) in the current year.

B. Through this online service, Natural Persons may submit:

Declaration of real estate data (E9)

Initial and amended E9 declarations for the years 2010 and subsequent years

In addition, it is also possible to:

Printing an individual VAT statement for the years 2010 to 2013 and an Administrative/Corrective Tax Determination Act for the years 2014 and following, if issued.

Issue of an EN.F.I.A. Certificate (Article 54A of Law 4987/2022) in the current year.

Γ. Automatic creation and submission of digital real estate data declaration (E9) through the myPROPERTY application

As of 07/07/2023, in cases where the real estate transfer tax return is submitted digitally via the “myPROPERTY” application in accordance with para. a of par. 1 A of the A. 1110/2022 Decision of the Governor of AADE., a real estate data declaration (E9) of the contracting parties with the changes in their real estate property is automatically generated in the Integrated Information System (IIS) Real Estate Inventory.

From 31/01/2024, in cases where parental gift and donation tax returns are submitted digitally through the “myPROPERTY” application and relate to contracts whereby 100% full ownership is transferred from a donor/parent to a donor/grandparent, in accordance with A.1015 /2024 Decision of the Governor of AADE, a declaration of real estate data (E9) of the contracting parties with the changes in their real estate is automatically generated in the Integrated Information System (IIS) of the Real Estate Inventory.

