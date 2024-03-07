Maritime tourism: Greece ranks first in yacht charters, overtakes France & Italy

After COVID-19

Based on the data from yachtfolio and Riginos, the numbers show a significant increase in the last two years compared to previous years. Specifically, in 2020, rentals in Greece and the Mediterranean reached 2,350, while in 2021, there was a significant increase, reaching 5,800. Moreover, on a global scale, Greece ranks first in preferences for yacht charters, with a share of 26%, followed by France and Italy, each with 17%. This has its explanation. According to market factors, the pandemic and lockdowns acted as triggers for the explosive growth of yachting in our country.

Due to the social distancing brought by COVID-19, amidst the pandemic, a large number of (mostly high-income) tourists preferred, instead of staying in a hotel room, to rent a leisure boat (mostly crewed) and spend their holidays on the Greek islands. Privacy, but mainly the flexibility provided by renting a boat, which allows one the freedom to vacation on many islands and beyond, constantly enjoying the beauty of the Greek sea, without sacrificing the luxury one would enjoy in a hotel, constitutes one of the main advantages of the industry that is increasingly preferred. All this growth brings new vessels to the market. With the movement revitalizing in the past two seasons, increased demand also boosted sales, resulting in the introduction of new boats to the market.

These intensified competition, which worked in favor of the clients, and have led to a decrease in the average charter fees for a boat. According to the aforementioned sources, in 2023, there were more than 2,100 boats for rent worldwide, compared to 1,950 in 2022, 1,800 in 2021, 1,700 in 2020, and 1,600 in 2019.

Of these boats, around 400 operate in Greece, with lengths up to 95 meters. Our country ranks third in the number of vessels in the Mediterranean, with Italy leading with 450 vessels and France following with 430 vessels. In Greece, boats built in the last decade, from 2013 onwards, account for 27.5% of the total number of vessels, a lower percentage compared to France, which stands at 46%, Croatia at 43%, and Italy at 42%. The most significant markets for Greece in 2023, according to the yachting company, were Germany, France, Spain, and Australia, while most clients mainly came from the United States and the United Kingdom. The fact that our country has 6,000 islands and the longest coastline in the entire Mediterranean is another significant factor attracting foreign visitors.

Duty-free fuel

Commenting on the research results, the charter consultant of Riginos, Konstantinos Angelopoulos, states: “Greece remains at the top of charterers’ preferences in the entire Mediterranean in 2023, with a share reaching 31%, an increased percentage by 2% from 2022, followed by France with a share of 20% and Italy with a share ranging from 19%. It is worth noting that both France and Italy have a larger and newer number of vessels for rent compared to Greece, however, a significant advantage of our country over other Mediterranean countries is the existence of low VAT on charters as well as the duty-free fuel we have.”