Package of 3.3 billion euros from the Recovery Fund for investments

A new funding package, amounting to 3.3 billion euros from the resources of the Recovery Fund, will be injected into the market with the aim of being channeled into new rounds of subsidies for digital upgrade programs and low-interest, long-term loans for business investment plans.

However, the disbursement of the 4th installment in the spring requires a series of interim targets and milestones, starting from the renovation of OAKA stadium and extending to the codification of the entire tax legislation!

Expectations are particularly high this year, as projects and investments included in “Greece 2.0” will absorb another 5 billion euros, which accounts for a little over 2% of GDP. Among the projects that need to be completed by 2024 are the energy upgrade of 50,000 homes through the “Save at Home” program, the interoperability of public services, the long-awaited connection of 500,000 electronic payment devices (POS) with cash registers, the new judicial roadmap, and the “Patient Card”. Additionally, there will be the “Green Transport” Project, involving the integration of 250 electric buses into Athens’ urban transport and 20,000 green taxis nationwide.

The team of Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance, Nikos Papathanasis, is advancing the procedures to close the pending milestones so that by April, the 4th request for the disbursement of 3.3 billion euros (about 1 billion euros from the grant component and 2.3 billion euros from the loan component) can be submitted. Out of a total of 20 prerequisites, there are still some pending issues that are sought to be resolved by the end of March – early April.