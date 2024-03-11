14.9 C
Athens
March 11, 2024
CryptoNews

Bitcoin (BTC) Soars Above $71K, Logs New Record Peak

Bitcoin has shattered previous records by reaching a new all-time high of $71,092 on the Bitstamp exchange.

$BTCUSD Image by TradingView

This milestone comes as the cryptocurrency market continues to gain mainstream acceptance and attract significant investment from both retail and institutional investors following the approval of a slew of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Before reaching its new peak, Bitcoin recorded its highest weekly candle close ever at $69,062 on Bitstamp.

In the meantime, the price of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency recently surged above the $4,000 level.

More than $300 million worth of liquidations

The recent price volatility has also led to significant market liquidations, with a total of $336.22 million liquidated In the past 24 hours alone, according to CoinGlass data.

The majority of these liquidations were long positions, totaling $224.73 million. Short positions accounted for $111.49 million of the liquidations.

Over the last hour, the total market liquidations amounted to $39.68 million, demonstrating the high volatility in the cryptocurrency market. The majority of these liquidations were from short positions, totaling $37.65 million, indicating that a sudden increase in prices likely triggered these liquidations. Long position liquidations were significantly lower, at $2.03 million.

Over the past four hours, OKX led the exchanges in liquidations, with $19.95 million. Of this, $2.99 million were long positions, and a notable $16.96 million were short positions, comprising 85.03% of its total liquidations. Bitmex followed, with total liquidations amounting to $8.71 million, all of which were short positions. Lastly, Binance saw liquidations totaling $6.74 million, with $2.12 million in long positions and $4.63 million in short positions.

