Prices of Lenten food at the market: Cost analysis

As every year, the markets will be open as usual on the weekend of Easter Monday.

The president of “POSPLA”, Dimitris Mouliatos, talks to the show “Morning Zone” about the prices of Lenten food.

Among other things, he mentions the following prices:

octopus and large shrimps at 17,80 euros.

– Squid fry at 11.90!

– 15,90 for fresh coarse squid

– At 39,80 for tiger prawns

There are 4 species in the Greek seas:

The red one, which reaches 7-8 cm, is caught all over Greece (mostly in the northern Aegean), from early October to the end of May.

The grey-brown shrimp (many people call it “gambari”), which reaches up to 15 cm, is caught in Amvrakikos, Platamonas and elsewhere throughout the year, especially in spring and summer.

The sympatric shrimp reaches about 3-4 cm.

It is fished all year round, except in May and July. Highest production in August and September.

The bright red shrimp, which reaches up to 13 cm, comes from the Argolida Valley, Kalamata, Pylos and the Ionian Sea. From the beginning of October until the end of May.

These categories – especially the last one – are available in limited quantities on the market.

Greek production covers about 30% of consumption, while the remaining 70% is covered by imports.

What do we look out for when buying?

When we see a large shrimp sold as Greek, we pass it by; there is no such thing as a large Greek shrimp.

Greek shrimps, at best, do not exceed 15 cm.

We watch out for seasonality.

We cultivate a relationship of trust with the fisherman, whether he is in a market or in a fishmonger’s shop.

We ask questions, we ask to see the information tag – fishmongers are obliged to clearly indicate the origin, method and date of catch.

We choose according to our wallet and the use for which they are intended, as some cookouts allow us more economical options!