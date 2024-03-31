23.5 C
Athens
March 31, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Η εκπληκτική επιτυχία της Giorgia Meloni –…

Η «νέα οικονομία» τρέχει με τριπλάσιο ρυθμό…

Bitcoin Stabilizes And Consolidates Above $70,000

Κασσελάκης: Δεν είναι δεδομένο το αδιάβλητο των…

Κεχαγιά για Μητσοτάκη: Υποκρίνεται πως δεν ακούει…

Κούλογλου και Σακελλαρίδης υποψήφιοι με τη Νέα…

Καύσιμα: Μια ανάσα από τα 2 ευρώ…

Βατικανό: Νέα έκκληση υπέρ της ειρήνης στο…

ΠΑΣΟΚ για Μπρατάκο – Παπασταύρου: Πήγαν ή…

Δημοτικές εκλογές στην Τουρκία: Ψήφισαν Ιμάμογλου και…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
CryptoNews

Bitcoin Stabilizes And Consolidates Above $70,000

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has remained stable after breaking above the 21-day SMA. Price analysis by Coinidil.com.

Long-term forecast for the Bitcoin price: bullish

On March 25, the Bitcoin price rallied, breaking above the 21-day SMA and reaching a high of $70,983. The largest cryptocurrency reached a new high and consolidated back above the psychological price of $70,000. The current price level was held by consolidation and the development of doji candlesticks. Currently, a price consolidation above the moving average lines may lead to a price recovery or a breakdown.

On the upside, if Bitcoin rises above the $70,000 support, it will rise above the $73,666 resistance. The uptrend will continue to the high of $80,000. Nonetheless, Bitcoin will continue to trade above the 21-day SMA but below the $73,666 barrier, from which the price has been unable to recover.

Bitcoin indicator reading

Bitcoin is consolidating after a rally above the 21-day SMA. The major cryptocurrency will rise as long as the price bars are above the moving average lines. The increasing frequency of doji candlesticks delays the price movement. Doji candlesticks indicate traders’ indifference to market direction.

Technical indicators:

Key resistance levels – $70,000 and $80,000

Key support levels – $50,000 and $40,000

What is the next direction for BTC/USD?

Bitcoin is above the moving average lines, but the price has remained stable due to the formation of doji candlesticks. On the 4-hour chart, BTC is trading above the moving average lines but in a sideways trend below the $72,000 mark.

Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author and are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Bitcoin halving dates 2024: When, why, and what to know

admin

Ποιος «βλέπει» το bitcoin στα 150.000 δολάρια

admin

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC Consolidation Points to Potential Shifts Ahead

admin

What’s A Simple Strategy For Buying & Selling Bitcoin? This Analyst Answers

admin

New Bitcoin Miner Hardware Unveiled Ahead of the Halving

admin

Bitcoin Bull Flag Could Predict 10% Surge To $77,000, Analyst Explains

admin

Bitcoin hashpower: NiceHash supports the Lightning Network

admin

Why Bitcoin is lining up to hit $200k during current cycle

admin

Bitcoin Whales Buys Over 100K BTC Amid Price Drop

admin

$20 Million in Bitcoin Long Positions Liquidated as Price Tumbles From Intraday High

admin

Bitcoin Price Consolidates Above $70K As Bulls Prepare For More Gains

admin

$160,000 Bitcoin Could Be ‘Conservative’ Price Target, According to Trader That Called 2022 Bear Market Bottom

admin