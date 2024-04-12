19.2 C
Athens
April 12, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΕΤΑΔ: Αποτιμημένα μόλις 2.900 ακίνητα με αξία…

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Υπό εξέταση η αύξηση του…

Bitcoin Price Eyes Upside Break, Can Bulls…

Τσίπρας στο Φόρουμ των Δελφών: Ο Μητσοτάκης…

Νέα Δημοκρατία: Ζεσταίνεται η βάση στον δρόμο…

Όλες οι αλλαγές στις νέες φορολογικές δηλώσεις

Γιατί το Δημόσιο δεν είναι θελκτικός εργοδότης

Βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση: Διευκρινήσεις ΑΑΔΕ για όσους διαθέτουν…

Στο… τραπέζι νέα μέτρα κατά της ακρίβειας

Τουρκία: Νέες προκλητικές δηλώσεις του αναπληρωτή προέδρου…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
CryptoNews

Bitcoin Price Eyes Upside Break, Can Bulls Send BTC To $75K?

Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $69,200 zone. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $70,800 and $71,250 resistance levels.

  • Bitcoin is attempting another increase above the $70,000 zone.
  • The price is trading above $70,000 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.
  • There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $70,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $71,250 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Price Eyes Another Increase

Bitcoin price attempted more gains above the $70,500 level. However, BTC struggled to gain pace for a move above the $71,200 and $71,400 levels.

A high was formed at $71,250 before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the $70,500 level. The price dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $67,500 swing low to the $71,250 high.

However, the bulls are active above the $69,200 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $67,500 swing low to the $71,250 high.

Bitcoin is now trading above $70,000 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. Immediate resistance is near the $70,800 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $70,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance could be $71,250. The next resistance now sits at $71,400. If there is a clear move above the $71,400 resistance zone, the price could continue to move up. In the stated case, the price could rise toward $72,600. The next major resistance is near the $73,500 zone. Any more gains might send Bitcoin toward the $75,000 resistance zone in the near term.

Another Decline In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $71,250 resistance zone, it could start another decline. Immediate support on the downside is near the $70,400 level and the 100 hourly SMA.

The first major support is $69,350. If there is a close below $69,350, the price could start a drop toward the $68,500 level. Any more losses might send the price toward the $67,500 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $70,400, followed by $69,350.

Major Resistance Levels – $70,800, $71,250, and $72,600.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Real Reasons Why Bitcoin Broke $70,000

admin

Bitcoin’s latest rally driven by ‘huge accumulation’

admin

Giant Chinese Funds Apply for Spot Bitcoin ETFs in Hong Kong as US Hype Moderates

admin

Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Past $70k: Could $75k be the Next Target?

admin

Bitcoin Halving Could Be a Green Light for Investors

admin

Countries with the Highest Bitcoin Holdings in 2024

admin

The 2024 halving could usher in a new era for Bitcoin

admin

Bitcoin Price Could Struggle And Continue Lower

admin

Bitcoin Nears All-Time Highs in Turkey as Inflation Climbs 68.5%

admin

Price of Bitcoin falling due to US Treasury?

admin

Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fall Below $60k This Week?

admin

Bitcoin Halving to Boost BTC Price? History May Not Repeat, Says Coinbase Exec

admin