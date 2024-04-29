23.7 C
Athens
April 29, 2024
Greek News

The Tax Office is everywhere – The 2024 operational control plan

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue is planning audits and cross-checks on incomes and properties for over 120,000 tax identification numbers in the near future. The goal is to collect revenues of 1.7 billion euros by the end of the year from tax evasion and to reduce the tax gap in income and VAT.

The crackdown on tax evasion is being intensified with a target to collect 65 billion euros. The escalating fight against tax evasion has established two new task forces:

– The center for special forces of tax and customs audits and investigations. This specially is a designed structure that will serve as a central hub for coordination, enhancing cooperation and effectiveness among specialised audit forces, intervening in real-time.

– The special unit for mass digital cross-checks, equipped with innovative tools such as big data analysis, comparative assessment, online investigations, and checks on digital invoicing systems.

According to the Operational Plan for 2024, published in the Government Gazette, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue in addition to the POS-Cash Registers interconnection, is also looking into the following:

the digital dispatch note,
the pilot implementation of the digital customer file,
the new property increment control information system (BANCAPP),
the mandatory of myDATA,
CHECKlive, the data utilisation system for inflow-outflow data, and the signaling reception center information system will also be utilised.

The plan also includes the establishment of a Property Ownership and Management Registry and the interconnection of the AADE’s property database with the Cadastre.

 

 

 

 

 

