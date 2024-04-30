18 C
Athens
April 30, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Χατζηδάκης: Στόχος η προστασία των μικρών εμπόρων…

Αποεπένδυση της Ηπειρωτικής Βιομηχανίας Εμφιαλώσεων από την…

Why Bitcoin Price Was Down In April…

Bitcoin Price Bounces Back To $64,500 But…

Κεραμέως στον ΣΚΑΪ: Πώς θα δίνεται το…

Το στοίχημα της πολιτικής σταθερότητας και η…

Σήμερα η απάντηση της Χαμάς στην πρόταση…

Στις 148 οι αναφορές στην πλατφόρμα για…

Στην τελική ευθεία το πακέτο απλούστευσης της…

Epsilon Net: Απέκτησε το 1,46% από το…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
CryptoNews

Bitcoin Price Bounces Back To $64,500 But Is It Enough To Avoid Drop?

Bitcoin price found support at $61,800 and recovered higher. BTC jumped to $64,500 and is currently consolidating gains above $63,500.

  • Bitcoin started another increase after it found support near the $61,800 zone.
  • The price is trading above $63,500 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $63,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair must stay above the $63,200 support zone to continue higher in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Holds Ground

Bitcoin price started another decline below the $63,500 pivot level. BTC dropped below the $62,000 level before the bulls emerged. A low was formed at $61,774 and the price started a recovery wave.

There was a move above the $62,500 and $63,500 resistance levels. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $63,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair even spiked above $64,500 and tested $64,750.

A high was formed at $64,738 and the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $64,000 level. The price tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $61,774 swing low to the $64,738 high.

Bitcoin is now trading above $63,500 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. Immediate resistance is near the $64,000 level. The first major resistance could be $64,500 or $64,750. A clear move above the $64,750 resistance might send the price higher. The next resistance now sits at $65,500.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

If there is a clear move above the $65,500 resistance zone, the price could continue to move up. In the stated case, the price could rise toward $66,200. The next major resistance is near the $68,000 zone. Any more gains might send Bitcoin toward the $70,000 resistance zone in the near term.

Another Decline In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $64,750 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. Immediate support on the downside is near the $63,500 level.

The first major support is $63,000. If there is a close below $63,000, the price could start to drop toward $61,750. Any more losses might send the price toward the $61,200 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $63,500, followed by $63,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $64,000, $64,500, and $65,500.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Why Bitcoin Price Was Down In April Month? What Next For BTC Price?

admin

‘Final warning’ as Bitcoin faces imminent devastating capitulation

admin

Has Bitcoin topped out? Peter Brandt signals potential end of bull run

admin

Bitcoin Under Pressure But Whales Hold Over $331 Billion Of BTC: A Sign To Buy?

admin

Bitcoin in ‘post-halving danger zone’; Here’s what it means for BTC

admin

$26.3 Million in BTC Offloaded Right Before Price Crash, Do Whales Know Something?

admin

Here’s What Will Drive Bitcoin to $150K After the Halving: Standard Chartered

admin

Bitcoin Price Trims Gains Amid War Escalation, Can Bulls Save The Day?

admin

Bitcoin aims $70,000 this week as FOMO takes over the crowd

admin

Surging Interest in Bitcoin ETFs: A Closer Look at Recent Market Movements

admin

Conservative Projection Places Bitcoin At $245,000 In 5 Years

admin

Bitcoin (BTC) Defies Bearishness, Price Aims for $70,000 Post-Halving

admin