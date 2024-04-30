20.7 C
Image default
Greek News

Eurostat: 3.2% inflation in Greece in April – 2.4% in the euro area

Inflation in Greece stood at 3.2% in April, down slightly from 3.4% in March, according to data from the European statistical office (Eurostat).

Annual inflation in the euro area was at 2.4% in April, stable compared to March.

As regards the main components of inflation in the euro area, services had the highest rate in April (3.7%, compared with 4.0% in March), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.8%, compared with 2.6% in March), non-energy industrial goods (0.9%, compared with 1.1% in March) and energy (-0.6%, compared with -1.8% in March).

