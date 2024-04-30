Why Bitcoin Price Was Down In April Month? What Next For BTC Price?

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market faced a downturn on Monday, driven by anticipation of a significant Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

As investors speculated about the meeting’s implications, the potential for a longer period of higher interest rates created uncertainty, leading to a sell-off. Bitcoin fell to a one-week low of $61,928 in early trading before recovering slightly to $62,387, down about 2% by press time.

Federal Reserve’s Upcoming Interest Rate Announcements

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision on May 1, with a 95.6% probability of keeping rates unchanged. However, speculation surrounding the meeting’s outcome has fueled debate among market participants, as higher interest rates are often seen as a headwind for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The United States will also announce the April unemployment rate on May 3, providing further insight into the economy’s health and potentially influencing the Federal Reserve’s future decisions.

Bitcoin’s Recent Performance

Bitcoin’s gains in 2024 have slowed from more than 70% in mid-March to over 47%, with the cryptocurrency reaching a record high of nearly $74,000. The market is now assessing whether

Bitcoin can sustain its momentum, especially in light of the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming announcement. Various other factors, such as market sentiment, geopolitical events, and institutional interest also influence Bitcoin’s performance.

Potential Implications for the Crypto Market

A hawkish stance on interest rates from the Federal Reserve could lead to further declines in the crypto market, as higher rates can deter investment in riskier assets. Conversely, a dovish tone might relieve some, potentially leading to a rebound in Bitcoin and altcoins.

Popular crypto analyst Rekt Capital noted on X that Bitcoin has slipped from the $65,500 resistance, indicating that it is now trading in a “no-man’s-land” between resistance and a pool of liquidity below, which has prompted rebounds in the past.

Another key observation comes from Bitcoin Power Law model builder Giovanni Santostasi, who predicted a peak for Bitcoin in November 2025 at $218,875, suggesting the potential for a significant rebound if conditions align.

Upcoming Opportunities for Bitcoin

Despite the recent downturn, Bitcoin could find support near the $62,400 level. A failure to hold this support might lead to further drops, possibly to $61,200 or lower.

On the other hand, a successful bounce back from this level could signal a recovery, with the potential to test resistance near $64,000 and eventually reach higher levels around $65,000 or even $66,200.

Crypto influencer Ash Crypto pointed out that while Bitcoin consolidates, Ethereum is gaining momentum, indicating that capital may flow from Bitcoin to Ethereum. This shift could impact Bitcoin’s near-term performance, particularly if Ethereum spot ETFs are approved, potentially triggering a surge in ETH prices.