23.2 C
Athens
May 2, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ: Η Ρωσία παραβίασε τη διεθνή…

Ποιες τράπεζες χρηματοδοτούν την ελληνική ναυτιλία

H SKY express μεταφέρει και φέτος το…

Παραιτήθηκε μέλος του διοικητικού συμβουλίου του ΟΛΘ

Ιταλία: Ο όμιλος Campari εξαγόρασε το κονιάκ…

Deloitte: Η ΑΙ προχωρά γρήγορα αλλά το…

AADE: Monthly fees have started in myCAR…

OECD: Greek economy remains resilient – Growth…

Υπ. Υποδομών: Υπογραφή σύμβασης 13,1 εκατ. ευρώ…

Το «δυνατό σχήμα» Priority – Mazars –…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

OECD: Greek economy remains resilient – Growth at 2% this year, 2.5% in 2025

The OECD’s semi-annual Economic Outlook predicts that the Greek economy will grow by 2% this year and 2.5% in 2025, fueled by rising employment, real wages, and robust tourist activity, which boost consumption. Despite a slowdown in new job creation, employment rates and labor shortages remain historically high. Wage growth reached 5.5% in Q4 2023, with the minimum wage increasing by 9.4% in April 2023 and 6.4% in April 2024.

The report anticipates that investments will be supported by the absorption of funds from the Recovery and Resilience Fund and the continued improvement of bank resilience, despite tight financial conditions. Inflation is expected to continue declining, reaching 2.1% in Q4 2025.

With a forecasted primary surplus of 1.8% of GDP in 2022 and 2.1% in 2025, efforts to reduce public debt are underway, with an estimated decrease to 151% of GDP by 2025. The OECD highlights the importance of economic growth and further progress in combating tax evasion to bolster public revenues.

Proto Thema 

The market is in Easter mode with shops and supermarkets open – How much will the Easter lamb cost

The report mentions a reduction in the borrowing cost of Greek government bonds and a halving of the yield spread between Greek and German bonds as Greece regained investment-grade status.

Key challenges facing the Greek economy include strengthening productivity and fiscal adjustment due to high debt levels. Continuous and robust economic growth is necessary to continue debt reduction, alongside addressing issues such as low investment, an aging population, and climate change.

Increased productivity, currently one-third lower than the OECD country average, is crucial for creating a larger fiscal space and improving living standards. Progress in removing investment barriers, strengthening the justice system, and enhancing adult education are essential for boosting productivity.

Σχετικα αρθρα

AADE: Monthly fees have started in myCAR for the removal of vehicle immobility

admin

The market is in Easter mode with shops and supermarkets open – How much will the Easter lamb cost

admin

Bloomberg: The largest smart city in Europe is in Greece

admin

Typhoon Project: €13 million for environmental studies and actions

admin

BoE: Greece welcomed over 30 million tourists in 2023

admin

Inflation: Inspections, fines and platforms in the battle – How much does a whole lamb cost?

admin

New York Times: How Greece, Spain & Portugal became leaders of development in the Eurozone

admin

Eurostat: 3.2% inflation in Greece in April – 2.4% in the euro area

admin

POS: For which purchases up to €10 bank commissions are ‘cut’

admin

The Tax Office is everywhere – The 2024 operational control plan

admin

Upward surge in the Athens Stock Exchange with new records

admin

Tax: Submission until July 26 – Income tax payment in 8 installments

admin