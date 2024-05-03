24.1 C
Athens
May 3, 2024
Greek News

Athens Stock Exchange: Above the 1,450 mark – National Bank at a new 8.5-year high

The Athens Stock Exchange saw a positive start to May, though it couldn’t maintain weekly gains. However, it surpassed the mark of 1,450 points, supported by stock performance. The General Index rose by 3.76 points (0.26%) on May 2nd closing at 1,452.24 points. Bank stocks, led by the National Bank, drove the increase. Despite a shortened trading week due to holidays like Labour Day and Orthodox Easter, trading volume remained high. The exchange will resume on Wednesday, May 8th.

During the shortened trading week, the General Index decreased by -0.19%, yet it has seen a significant rise of +12.3% since the beginning of the year. The index remains close to its 13-year record set on April 29th. April marked a return to positive monthly gains, with the General Index climbing by +1.84%. The National Bank achieved a new high, fueled by strong quarterly profits and positive outlook on dividends. Conversely, Austriacard Holdings faced pressure due to a placement of 15% of its shares, causing a decline of about -6%.

